Omaha woman sentenced to more than 10 years for drug crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Victoria Bindas, 43, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 1 month in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In 2018, the DEA was investigating a meth distribution operation in Omaha, allegedly led by David Short. Through intercepted phone calls and messages, the DEA allegedly learned that Bindas was contacting Short about obtaining large amounts of meth, which led to her buying at least 1,200 grams to later distribute.

Several other alleged members of the drug trafficking organization have been sentenced. Edward Summers of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 15 years. Kaden Henry of Wisner, Nebraska was sentenced to 14 years. Rose Points of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 10 years. Chelsea Short of Omaha was sentenced to 11 years. Christian Gonzalez-Gardea of El Paso, Texas was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months. Rex Kmiecik of Omaha was sentenced to 11 years. Robert Root of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 12 years. And David Short of Omaha was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Omaha Police, Nebraska State Patrol, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and the IRS’s Criminal Investigations team.

Kenneth Flowers, 48, was sentenced Thursday to 3 years and 4 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure meth.

In March 2021, at an Omaha Post Office, the DEA intercepted a package that allegedly had 1,585 grams of meth. The package was set to be sent to an address in Omaha and undercover agents delivered it. The agents allegedly saw Flowers pick up the package and then deliver it further to the residence of Elmer Hernandez.

Flowers was arrested and Hernandez was later arrested for other drug and firearm offenses. Hernandez pled guilty and is set to be sentenced later this month.

