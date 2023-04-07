We are Local
Omaha Police investigate North Omaha shooting

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting in north Omaha Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 32nd and Lake Streets around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they found multiple shell casings in the area.

Officers were later notified an 18-year-old victim had arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest could be worth up to a $10,000 reward.

