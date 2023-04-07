We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska man accused in 1983 murder sentenced to prison

Firozeh Dehghanpour, a UNO student from Iran, was found dead in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, in...
Firozeh Dehghanpour, a UNO student from Iran, was found dead in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, in 1983(Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man accused in a 1983 murder case has been sentenced.

Thursday, Bud Christensen, who was 67 at the time of his arrest in 2021, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed 50 years. The sentence is in accordance with Iowa law at the time. Christensen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 1983 killing of Firozeh Dehghanpour.

Dehghanpour was a 27-year-old UNO student from Iran. In August 1983 her body was found under a bridge near Pigeon Creek in Council Bluffs. Investigators said her body was found naked, beaten and with a slashed throat.

Roughly 37 years later in 2020, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip and Sgt. James Doty led a renewed investigation. Crime Scene Technician Hadley Kava looked at evidence collected decades prior and in May 2021 Christensen, a registered sex offender, was identified as a possible suspect.

“Let Firozeh’s case be an example that it’s never too late to seek justice,” Kava said after the 2021 arrest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha is acquiring land along Saddle Creek Road for what will become Nebraska...
City of Omaha to acquire land for expanded Nebraska Medicine campus
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
UPDATE: Missing Omaha man found safe
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
PHOTOS: Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers
Video shows an intruder watching a woman sleep in her Iowa apartment. Police say the suspect...
Caught on camera: Trespasser watches woman sleep on apartment couch
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Chief Standing Bear of the Ponca Tribe will be honored with a new forever stamp releasing in...
USPS to release forever stamp honoring Chief Standing Bear
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A firefighter stands near a prescribed burn on March 1, 2022, near Olathe, Kansas.
Douglas County air quality potentially impacted by fires in nearby states
Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility back in custody