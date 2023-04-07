Nebraska authorities discuss costs of texting and driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spent Thursday night out on patrol with Papillion Police -- looking for you and your phone.

“We’re out working a grant...we’re looking specifically for people who are texting and driving, using a mobile device that’s not hands-free, so hands are occupied and eyes are looking elsewhere besides the road,” said Papillion Police Officer Frank Matyja.

They’re one of many departments across the state with extra money this week to get the point across.

“Texting is, by far, it’s simply one of the most dangerous things you can do while driving,” said Brian Ortner, public affairs specialist with AAA Nebraska. “A text takes away, your average look at the road, is about six seconds in length. Addressing a text is about 4.6 out of those six seconds, and we all know how quickly things change on the road.”

“That’s a good example of the smallest distraction,” Matyja said. “When she was pulling up, I could clearly see she was driving down the middle of both lanes, so I thought she was texting, but she was just on her phone.”

Talking on the phone is not against the law in Nebraska. He could’ve still pulled her over for failing to maintain lanes, but the problem is evident for officers trying to enforce texting and driving. Nebraska is one of only three states that does not consider texting and driving a primary moving violation.

Officer Matyja has seen firsthand when texting and driving is not a minor offense.

“I get called out when I’m not working to go and work crash scenes where, generally, it’s a horrendous injury, if not a fatality,” he said. “We usually get called out specially, and I can’t say more often than not, but it’s not unusual where a device of some sort is the cause, or at least a contributing factor.”

Bill Kovarik with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration released new numbers this week -- including a 15-year high of road fatalities in Nebraska in 2022. Updated data collection methods later this year will include 50 new data points -- showing what he believes we already know -- texting and driving is far more dangerous than many think.

“Every day, when you drive down the road, just look at the car next to you when you’re stopped,” Kovarik said. “More and more and more of them are on their phones, doing something other than driving, so we do know the issue is getting worse. I think the biggest part of it getting worse is the social acceptance.”

Fines range from $200 to $500 if you’re caught texting and driving in Nebraska, plus three points on your record -- all affecting your insurance rates. As a secondary offense, you can’t be pulled over for texting alone -- which police say makes it tougher to break drivers of the dangerous habit.

