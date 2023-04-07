We are Local
Metro celebrates Nebraska Public Transit Week with giveaways, contests

An Omaha Metro Transit bus
An Omaha Metro Transit bus(PHOTO: @rideORBT on Twitter)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Public Transit Week is April 9 through 15.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed a proclamation that recognized public transit throughout the state, and Metro says it’s celebrating in several ways.

During the week, riders and staff will get to celebrate with free fares, appreciation days, bike rides and contests.

  • Free fare periods will be randomly selected twice a day for an hour at a time.
  • There will be giveaways at four transit centers.
    • Sunday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westroads Transit Center.
    • Tuesday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at the MCC South Transit Center.
    • Thursday, April 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Aksarben Transit Center.
    • Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Omaha Transit Center.
  • Bike & Ride Day on Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Omaha Transit Center. Heartland Bike Share will be there offering month-long passes for bike rides in exchange for completing a survey.
  • A Spot the Bus Contest happening all week for a chance to win 10 ride tokens. If you see bus #1106, the “Ecosystem” bus, you can take a photo on it or screenshot it on the MyRide OMA app, then share it via email or on social media with #SpotTheBus in your post.
  • And Operations, Maintenance and Rider Appreciation Days throughout the week.

“We are excited to offer a variety of engaging activities for our riders and our staff,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. “We want everyone to feel valued and appreciated each day, not solely during Nebraska Public Transit Week.

Metro says in 2022, its fixed-route and paratransit services operated for a total of 3,587,887 miles and 259,799 hours.

