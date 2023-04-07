We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, Nebraska State...
A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol said.(None)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators with NSP’s Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, performed a search warrant at a home southeast of 33rd and South Streets as part of a child exploitation investigation.

NSP arrested 33-year-old Kameron B. Emel for possession of child pornography. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha is acquiring land along Saddle Creek Road for what will become Nebraska...
City of Omaha to acquire land for expanded Nebraska Medicine campus
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
UPDATE: Missing Omaha man found safe
Standing Bear Lake to undergo ‘chemical renovation’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
PHOTOS: Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Nearly a dozen metro fire crews fought a two-alarm fire at a Bennington home Friday afternoon.
Several metro departments fight Bennington house fire
Mild temperatures and breezy southerly winds remain into Saturday
Police make arrest after Omaha man dies of overdose after allegedly buying counterfeit pills
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide