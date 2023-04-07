Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility back in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha earlier this week is back in custody.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Friday that Matthew Lyons, 40, had turned himself in on Thursday after leaving CCC-O on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Lyons, 40 (Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)

Lyons had been serving time for charges out of Lancaster County involving possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and second-degree forgery; and was previously scheduled for a parole hearing in July.

