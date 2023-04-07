Inmate missing from Omaha corrections facility back in custody
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha earlier this week is back in custody.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections said Friday that Matthew Lyons, 40, had turned himself in on Thursday after leaving CCC-O on Tuesday evening.
Lyons had been serving time for charges out of Lancaster County involving possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and second-degree forgery; and was previously scheduled for a parole hearing in July.
