Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 81-year-old Jerry Norris. He was last seen near 132nd and Blondo in Omaha around 9 a.m. today. Norris may have diminished mental capacity.

Jerry Norris, 81, was last seen near 132nd and Blondo Thursday morning, April 6. (WOWT)

Norris is described as 5′9″ tall, approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a black ball cap.

If you have any information or see him, call 911 or Omaha Police at (402) 444-5600.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

