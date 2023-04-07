Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Omaha man
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 81-year-old Jerry Norris. He was last seen near 132nd and Blondo in Omaha around 9 a.m. today. Norris may have diminished mental capacity.
Norris is described as 5′9″ tall, approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a black ball cap.
If you have any information or see him, call 911 or Omaha Police at (402) 444-5600.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
