Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy weekend, Easter showers

By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and breezy Friday makes way for similar conditions this weekend! We’ll keep the breezes and the warm up going through the weekend. The wind gusts to the 20s and 30s Saturday and will bring in smoke from fires burning to our south... it will also be a high fire danger day locally with Red Flag Warnings beginning at noon.

Fire danger
Fire danger(wowt)

Highs make it up to the low 70s. Saturday will bring plenty of morning and afternoon sun with increasing evening clouds.

Saturday highs
Saturday highs(wowt)

Easter Sunday brings chances for scattered showers in the afternoon to the W of the Metro and for the Metro and E by the evening. Best chances for the metro hold off until after 5PM. They’ll clear E overnight with a dry start to Monday.

Sunday showers
Sunday showers(wowt)

Otherwise we’re dry until early Saturday morning of next week. The warm up continues during this period as well.... Wednesday bring us to the 80s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

