Douglas County Corrections welcomes newest officers

Douglas County Corrections welcomed its newest class of officers Friday.
By Johan Marin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new chapter began today for Fred Cracke and 28 other new correctional officers.

“I’m just incredibly excited, it’s a monstrous victory,” Cracke said.

The new wave of officers is intended to ease Douglas County Corrections’ current staff shortage.

Director Michael Myers told 6 News they’ve waited for this for a very long time.

“A class of this size graduating is a huge step forward for us,” Myers said.

They now have 380 correctional officers on staff.

“Our staff has been with us through thick and thin working through the pandemic, civil unrest, and a tremendous amount of stressors,” Myers said.

However, the department still needs 28 more officers to be fully staffed.

Myers is hopeful with the next class of officers training starting Monday that they’ll meet their goal. This will be the first time that’s happened in 15 years.

“Having a labor shortage as well added deeply to the struggles, both personally with their families and the long hours,” Myers said. “I’m grateful that’s coming to an end.”

Myers credited a wage increase for the soaring number of applicants.

As for Cracke, he wanted to be a correctional officer since he was a kid. The moment he received his official badge, he felt his dream had come true.

“I want to make a difference because corrections always fall in the shadow of police work,” Myers said.

