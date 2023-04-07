Douglas County air quality potentially impacted by fires in nearby states

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department warns the county could have some air quality concerns over the weekend.

According to the health department, Friday morning through Monday morning, the county’s air quality could be pushed into the “moderate” or potentially the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories on the Air Quality Index.

According to the Nebraska DHHS, the Air Quality Index uses a color chart to communicate air quality and gives recommendations on what affected residents should do. (Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services)

The reduced air quality is due to agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease should try to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion while the air quality is affected.

The exact conditions of the air quality will depend on several factors, including the wind direction, precipitation and how much material is burned.

Current air quality in Douglas County can be monitored online through the health department. As of Friday at 10 a.m., Douglas County’s air quality scores 91/500, meaning air quality is acceptable, although there may be health concerns for people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. On the Air Quality Index, the lower the score, the better the air quality.

