LASHARA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were called out to rural Saunders County to extinguish a brush fire on Friday afternoon.

Mead Fire was among five agencies responding to an area near Leshara, Neb., located about 35 miles northwest of Omaha.

A brush fire broke out in Saunders County, Neb., on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

