Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Sam Stutheit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a scoreless 70 minutes of play, Patriots’ defender Sam Stutheit headed in the winning goal to take down the defending state champs Gretna. Millard South’s 1-0 victory over Gretna extended the Patriots’ win streak to four.

“As soon as I saw that hit the back of the net we were all pretty excited you could hear the crowd just erupt and everybody was just so happy,” said Stutheit on his game-winning goal.

The junior doesn’t get many chances to net a goal being a defender, however, Stutheit stays ready for when his team needs him to step up.

“As a center back I don’t really get very many options to go up and score so corners and free kicks are really my only chances to go up and really see my shot at goal,” said Stutheit. “We had a couple of them and I got close and then that was the big one. Changed the outcome of the game. Felt pretty good.”

“He’s got that weapon-- his height– that he can come up and give us that extra piece that sometimes you need on those set pieces or just any time he brings the ball up,” said Millard South boys soccer head coach Nathan Wragge.

In addition to his height, Stutheit has another secret weapon: positivity. Stutheit’s attitude and optimism have a huge effect on his team.

“It disseminates between the rest of the guys. Positivity just brings a team up, brings the morale up so when Sam’s doing it, the team’s doing it and that’s kinda what we need to be successful,” said Wragge.

The Patriots aren’t hanging their hats on their win over Gretna. Millard South has bigger dragons to slay.

“The boys have to realize this isn’t it. This isn’t over. And yes we want to win the games we play but this isn’t what we set out to do,” said Wragge.

“That was just one game so we’re really shooting for the end shot so, but it felt good to get that down early,” said Stutheit.

