Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday night after Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol said they stole and crashed a gold Subaru Ascent.

At 9:24 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to a report of vandalism to a mailbox near 87th Street and Lavender Circle in east Lincoln.

Arriving officers said they contacted a 76-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman who had reported their Subaru stolen after it was left unlocked in their driveway with the key fob inside.

According to LPD, as the Subaru was being taken, the driver struck a mailbox which caused $500 in damage.

Police collaborated with ‘Star Link’, the Subaru’s location service, and tracked the vehicle to a west Lincoln neighborhood near 2nd Street and W. Furnace Avenue. As an officer attempted to stop the Subaru, they drove off.

At 11:30 p.m., police tracked the Subaru again to an area in northeast Lincoln near 56th Street and Fletcher Avenue. The Nebraska State Patrol deployed stop sticks near the Subaru and the two occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot.

NSP said LPD deployed a taser and was able to take the passenger into custody. NSP said the passenger kicked a Lincoln Police officer and later spat on a trooper’s face and bit and kicked him.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Both teens were lodged in the Youth Detention Center.

NSP said the driver was charged with willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, obstructing a peace officer, and no operator’s license following a crash. The passenger was charged for assault on an officer, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluids, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

