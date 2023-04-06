We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Tony Goins
Nebraska economic development director resigns
Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th...
Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act