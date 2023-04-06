We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brisk morning but some warmth returns quickly

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s this morning but are expected to rebound quickly this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s are likely for most of us thanks to abundant sunshine.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The wind won’t be as much of an issue today but it will gust 20-25 mph from the southwest later this afternoon.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

It won’t be quite as cold by Friday morning and the afternoon hours will warm even more. You’ll notice a bit more of a breeze at times but shouldn’t be a huge issue. SSW gusts to 30 mph are possible as we warm well into the 60s.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather will move in over Easter weekend with highs near 70 likely. There is a shower chance Easter Sunday but it has shifted a bit into the afternoon and evening. It won’t amount to much at all but could bring a few showers to the area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

