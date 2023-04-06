We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Riverside Community School District selects new superintendent

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Riverside Community School District announced it has selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Stephanie Anderson, Riverside CSD Superintendent
Dr. Stephanie Anderson, Riverside CSD Superintendent(Riverside Community School District)

The district has appointed Dr. Stephanie Anderson, director of elementary education and student services at Fort Dodge Community Schools. She will assume the new role July 1.

Current superintendent Dr. Timothy Mitchell announced his retirement in January and will be leaving the district at the end of this academic year.

Anderson is a Newell, Iowa native and graduated from Newell-Fonda High School, and earning her B.A. from Buena Vista University.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Tony Goins
Nebraska economic development director resigns
Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th...
Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new state senator to replace Suzanne Geist.
BREAKING: Pillen appoints new senator to replace Lincoln mayoral candidate
Omaha Fire Department welcomes new chief
First female fire chief sworn in in Omaha
Fred Christensen, head of NPPD Subdivision 11, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Head of NPPD subdivision representing northeast Nebraska dies
Portion of Riverfront Drive to reopen next week