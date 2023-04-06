Riverside Community School District selects new superintendent

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Riverside Community School District announced it has selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Stephanie Anderson, Riverside CSD Superintendent (Riverside Community School District)

The district has appointed Dr. Stephanie Anderson, director of elementary education and student services at Fort Dodge Community Schools. She will assume the new role July 1.

Current superintendent Dr. Timothy Mitchell announced his retirement in January and will be leaving the district at the end of this academic year.

Anderson is a Newell, Iowa native and graduated from Newell-Fonda High School, and earning her B.A. from Buena Vista University.

