Riverside Community School District selects new superintendent
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Riverside Community School District announced it has selected a new superintendent.
The district has appointed Dr. Stephanie Anderson, director of elementary education and student services at Fort Dodge Community Schools. She will assume the new role July 1.
Current superintendent Dr. Timothy Mitchell announced his retirement in January and will be leaving the district at the end of this academic year.
Anderson is a Newell, Iowa native and graduated from Newell-Fonda High School, and earning her B.A. from Buena Vista University.
