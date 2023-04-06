The race for Lincoln mayor ramps up ahead of general election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s general election is less than four weeks away, and the hotly contested race for mayor is ramping up.

On Wednesday, State Senator Suzanne Geist announced she’s stepping down from the legislature to focus on her campaign to be Lincoln’s next mayor.

Geist said she decided to leave her post as District 25′s senator within the last few days. That decision comes as she advances to the city’s general election in May, coming in just 9,700 votes behind incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

At the end of the day Thursday, Geist said she’ll officially switch gears and will be campaigning full-time in the race for mayor.

“Last night was a good night, we saw the results that we expected to see, we see a pathway to victory,” Geist said. “And because of that, I’m ready to just give it my all.”

With the latest drop of results from 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Geist had won 33% of the votes in the primary election, with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird taking 50% of the votes.

In Gaylor Baird’s first run for mayor in 2019, she took 41.9% of votes in the primary, and 54.5% in the general, which could leave a tight margin for May’s general election.

Geist said the results from Tuesday’s election didn’t play a role in her decision but rather wanted to commit more time to her campaign which she said she wouldn’t be able to do as a state legislator.

“We’re getting ready to have a change in our session,” Geist said. “Starting next week, we’re going late nights, we’re going to 11 o’clock every night. And there is just no human way to run a good solid campaign and be busy till 11 o’clock every night.”

10/11 NOW reached out to Gaylor Baird’s campaign following Geist’s resignation. They declined to comment.

Unlike the majority of the state, Lincoln holds its city elections at a separate time from state elections. That means the city is forking out more money to hold two elections. According to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, back in 2021, the city was billed $250,000 for both the primary and general elections, with Lincoln Public Schools billed $53,000 and the airport authority paying $137,000.

The cost of the 2023 primary is not yet available.

With Geist’s departure from the legislature leaves a vacancy for the chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. Speaker John Arch’s office said an announcement will be made Thursday on how that seat will be filled. Also on Thursday, Governor Jim Pillen will name a replacement for District 25′s legislative seat.

