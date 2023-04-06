Protesters gather as Nebraska lawmakers debate gun bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At noon today, for nearly an hour, some 100 people came to the Nebraska State Capitol carrying a message.

“We need lawmakers who will stand up for our children.”

Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln has been critical of a bill that would allow anyone who can legally buy a handgun to conceal it in public without getting a special permit or taking an eight-hour safety course.

Jennifer Hodge of Elkhorn joined Moms Demand Action after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died. Her fifth-grade daughter, Norah, wonders when the school violence will end -- especially after seeing what recently happened in Nashville.

“I was angry and sad,” she said. “I felt it’s something that will never stop and will go on to when I have my kids.”

Those in attendance urged others to call their senators and be louder than gunshots.

“Someone might agree with something so much that they’re fighting for it,” Norah said. “Someone might disagree so much that they’re fighting against it. It’s all a matter of perspective.”

The police chiefs of Omaha and Lincoln are both opposed to LB77, arguing the bill would make the cities less safe, and would take away local control.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Tom Brewer, has said it’s not a complicated issue -- that the bill is simply for those who obey the law.

LB77 has already advanced through two rounds of debate. It’s not yet clear when it will come up for a final vote.

