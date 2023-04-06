We are Local
Portion of Riverfront Drive to reopen next week

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a downtown Omaha roadway will reopen next week.

Riverfront Drive will be reopened, along with the Douglas Street extension, east of the CHI Health Center and through to Lewis and Clark Landing.

Riverfront Drive was closed in 2020 for construction at the landing. The extension of Douglas will improve accessibility from downtown with the Riverfront’s two remaining parks. The street will also allow access to parking for the new Kiewit Luminarium.

The section of Riverfront, along with the extension, is set to open next Friday, April 14.

The public is still asked to exercise caution through the area as renovations at Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing continue through the summer.

There is still no public access to the park space within Heartland of America Park or the landing.

