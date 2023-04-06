Plattsmouth couple facing federal charges in mail fraud of elderly Kentucky woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Plattsmouth couple is facing federal charges after an 80-year-old Kentucky woman was convinced to send them money in order to obtain lottery winnings.

Kenneth and Elaine “Edith” Breyer appeared before a federal judge March 30 to face three counts of mail fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count of attempted money laundering.

According to the indictment, the Breyers were involved in a scheme to extract money from the Louisville woman, telling her she needed to pay taxes and attorney general fees in order to collect her winnings.

They instructed her to buy and mail cashier’s checks to various people and addresses, including the Breyers. The documents state that she sent the payments to the Breyers who then deposited the money into their personal bank accounts before forwarding the funds to others involved in the scheme. The indictment does not name any other people involved in the crime.

In total, the documents state that the victim lost $100,000 by sending several checks between Jan. 1 and March 10 as a result of the fraud.

During their court appearance, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan B. Bazis expressed outrage that the Brewers allegedly continued the fraud after being made aware — by family and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service — that they were being investigated.

“This is about the most brazen acts of defendants after they have been notified that they are under investigation not once or twice but three times in this case,” Judge Bazis said. “So the court is terribly concerned of whether these two defendants will abide by my order. So far, they haven’t done anything; and most people, their behavior would be completely different. Now, having said that, I know that we have two elderly defendants here. I don’t know if they’re being manipulated by someone else, I don’t know if they have memory and fault issues, but that is also an issue because that’s what’s going on, and I release them — if this behavior or any type of this behavior would be presented to the court that was done while they are on release, they will be back in jail and will not be released until the resolution of this case.”

The judge’s concerns prompted a discussion about whether to allow the elderly Breyers to be released to home confinement. The government requested detention based on, among other things, their repeated lies and decision not to comply with a seizure warrant.

Judge Bazis asked what additional stipulations could be made to assure they would not resume defrauding others.

In the end, the decision was made that the Breyers are allowed home confinement with further stipulations. Those include the Breyers limiting their cell phone use to calling medical facilities, family members, and pre-trial service as long as they provide the phone numbers they will be calling. They are to provide monthly phone records. They will be required to be monitored with GPS devices and allowed to leave their home only for grocery, doctor, church, and other approved visits.

They are also not allowed to visit cash-checking establishments without prior approval — and will need those services to cash their Social Security checks because banks are no longer allowing them to have accounts.

The couple was advised that convictions on the three counts of mail fraud could get them a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervision on each count. Convictions on the two counts of money laundering and one count of attempted money laundering could get them a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or twice the value of the transaction, and three years of supervision on each count.

