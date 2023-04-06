We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the robbery of a bank near 48th and L streets Thursday.

At 12:25 p.m., officers were notified of a robbery at the First Interstate Bank branch. Officers spoke with witnesses who said two robbers entered with firearms, demanding an undetermined amount of cash. They then left northbound.

The first robber was described as a tall man with a large build, wearing a ski mask and grey hoodie, and armed with a silver handgun. The second man was described as tall, wearing a ski mask and black hoodie, armed with a silver handgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Tony Goins
Nebraska economic development director resigns
Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th...
Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners

Latest News

Cloud cover increases this evening, clears overnight with mild and sunny Friday
Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.
St. Paulinus Church vandalism damage
Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief.
Mayor swears in Omaha’s first female fire chief
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop