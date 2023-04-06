We are Local
Omaha laundry nonprofit offers dignity through clean clothes

An Omaha laundromat is giving people a sense of dignity through clean clothes.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local nonprofit is continuing to give those in need a sense of dignity through clean clothes.

For nearly three years, Fresh Start Laundromat has served north Omaha. It’s run by Heart Ministry Center. Area residents and the public can use the facility for free and reduced laundry services.

One customer told 6 News she used to take two buses to get to a laundromat, so she’s grateful for Fresh Start being convenient and treating their customers with the utmost respect.

“Just doing my laundry, it lets me know that you realize I’m a human being. It lets me know that you appreciate people coming in just like we appreciate this laundromat being here,” Sheilda Banks said.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Heart Ministries is also gearing up for its Street Sale on April 15.

They’re taking donations of all kinds including from clothes, shoes, and accessories. The items will be given away for free.

Donations can be dropped off at their location at 24th and Binney streets.

