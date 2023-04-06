Omaha Community Playhouse unveils mobile sensory theatre

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vroom!, Omaha Community Playhouse’s mobile sensory theatre, is taking its show on the road. It is bringing a sensory-oriented environment to kids who have autism and other sensory sensitivities -- and it’s the first of its kind in the Midwest.

“It all takes place in the back of our mobile theatre van that’s designed to travel right to families’ homes, and they can come inside and have a unique individualized experience and experience theatre in a really amazing way,” said Stephen Santa with the Playhouse. “It can be an empowering thing for families and eliminate so many barriers that can be there for many families to experience art and theatre.”

Santa said the show performed inside the mobile theatre is called Starshine. As children step through the door, it takes them on a journey through the galaxy.

They can “smell clouds,” hear the soothing sound of space, and gaze at the stars.

“If there’s a sensory experience in this room that would be uncomfortable for them in this room then, we don’t have to do that part,” said coordinator Katy Kepler.

And with each interactive activity, every child will have the opportunity to shine the brightest.

“It’s really a way for families to experience their needs in a non-judgmental way,” Santa said.

The mobile theatre is now available for scheduling.

