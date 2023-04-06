Mayor swears in Omaha’s first female fire chief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s new fire chief made history on Thursday.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced her selection of OFD Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman to head the department last month.

“Chief Bossman takes over at a time of tremendous growth in Omaha that will require updated emergency plans, facilities, equipment and technology, and advanced training for our firefighters,” Stothert said when making the announcement. “I am confident Chief Bossman will successfully continue our commitment to provide the best fire and emergency medical response possible.”

Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Bossman will be the first woman to serve as Omaha Fire Chief. (KINGDON HAWES | Omaha Fire Department)

A firefighter and paramedic with the Omaha Fire Department since 1997, Bossman also helped design and implement several programs including the department-wide “Fire Away” program, a diversity, equity, and inclusion education program; employee resource groups; and the peer support program. She was promoted to captain-battalion chief before becoming an OFD assistant fire chief in 2017.

As head of the EMS division, Bossman developed and managed OFD’s COVID-19 response protocols used to protect firefighters and paramedics from exposure to the virus amid the pandemic.

Bossman’s educational background includes a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in fire/rescue executive leadership from Waldorf University; a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNL; an associate’s degree in science-fire science from Southeast Community College; and received her paramedic certification from Creighton University.

Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen’s retirement was announced earlier this year.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, Bossman will receive an annual salary of $184,205, pending approval of the Personnel Board.

Watch Thursday’s ceremony

