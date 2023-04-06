LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to appoint new Nebraska state senator
State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln resigned her seat Wednesday to concentrate on her run for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the seat became vacant, Gov. Jim Pillen is announcing the next state senator for Dist. 25 in Lancaster County.
State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday that she was resigning from the Nebraska Legislature to focus her efforts on being a full-time candidate for mayor of Lincoln. The city’s general election is four weeks away.
The quick appointment to fill the vacancy isn’t sitting well with some Democrats, who said it’s been standard operating procedure for a governor to take applications first and then pick a replacement.
Pillen’s choice to represent Legislative Dist. 25 will serve out the remaining two years of Geist’s term.
