LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to appoint new Nebraska state senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the seat became vacant, Gov. Jim Pillen is announcing the next state senator for Dist. 25 in Lancaster County.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, left, submitted her resignation to Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WOWT)

State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday that she was resigning from the Nebraska Legislature to focus her efforts on being a full-time candidate for mayor of Lincoln. The city’s general election is four weeks away.

The quick appointment to fill the vacancy isn’t sitting well with some Democrats, who said it’s been standard operating procedure for a governor to take applications first and then pick a replacement.

Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new state senator to represent District 25 in a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (nebraskalegislature.gov)

Pillen’s choice to represent Legislative Dist. 25 will serve out the remaining two years of Geist’s term.

