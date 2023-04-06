We are Local
Head of NPPD subdivision representing northeast Nebraska dies

Fred Christensen was director of Nebraska utility area that included Burt, Cuming, Colfax, Washington, and five other counties.
Fred Christensen, head of NPPD Subdivision 11, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Fred Christensen, head of NPPD Subdivision 11, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Lyons man who served on the Nebraska Public Power District board died last week.

Fred Christensen, 77, passed away on Friday at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, according to a release from NPPD.

More than halfway into his second six-year term with NPPD, he had also previously served on the Burt County Public Power District Board of Directors.

“We were all saddened to learn of Fred’s passing, and we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. Fred’s presence on the board will be missed along with the service he provided to our customers,” NPPD Board Chair Jerry Chlopek said in the news release.

Following state statutes, his successor will be appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen and will represent NPPD Subdivision 11 for the remainder of Christensen’s term, which ends December 2024.

NPPD Subdivision 5, which includes several counties in the western third of the state, also remains open and due for appointment by the governor.

