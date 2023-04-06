We are Local
Hastings man charged in connection with threat at Sandy Creek Schools

Sandy Creek Public Schools were put in lockdown Tuesday morning after one of its students was reportedly threatened.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - The Clay County Attorney Wednesday charged a Hastings man in connection with Tuesday’s threat which forced a lockdown for a time at Sandy Creek schools.

Court documents show 20-year-old Connor Black is charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor false reporting and misdemeanor intimidation by phone. Clay County Court records also indicate a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An affidavit indicates that Black and a Sandy Creek male student had an argument over dating a Sandy Creek female student. The affidavit indicates Black sent a Snap Chat message threatening harm to the male student.

The affidavit also refers to a phone call made to the school which indicated the male student had a gun in his locker. No gun was found.

The school was locked down after the threats came in and the lockdown was lifted after the Nebraska State Patrol reported making an arrest in Hastings.

Clay County Court records did not indicate a hearing date for Black. The max penalty for a conviction on terroristic threats is three years in prison.

