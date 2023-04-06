We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warming up and breezy through the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday has been chilly and windy behind our latest cold front! Winds lighten overnight and under clear skies we’ll cool off fast! Lows dip well below average to 23 in the Metro by Thursday morning. Once we get past a cold start we get started with a warming trend. Highs Thursday will climb to the upper 50s under increasing afternoon clouds and breezy SW winds.

Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)
Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

We’ll keep the breezes and the warm up going through the weekend. Highs make it up to the upper 60s Friday and low 70s over the weekend. Easter Sunday brings a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Otherwise we’re dry until Thursday night of next week. The warm up continues during this period as well.... Tuesday and Wednesday bring us to the 80s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

