Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm through the weekend, planning around Easter showers

Emily's Thursday night forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our warm up kicked in Thursday with a climb into the mid to upper 50s for most! Highs continue to warm through the weekend... Friday is mild with a high of 67 expected for Omaha and plenty of sun. Breezy SW winds help us get there with gusts to the mid 20s.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

We’ll keep the breezes and the warm up going through the weekend. Highs make it up to the low 70s over the weekend. Saturday will bring plenty of morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds.

Saturday highs
Saturday highs(wowt)

Easter Sunday brings chances for scattered showers in the afternoon to the W of the Metro and for the Metro and E by the evening. Otherwise we’re dry until Friday night of next week. The warm up continues during this period as well.... Tuesday and Wednesday bring us to the 80s.

Easter showers
Easter showers(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

