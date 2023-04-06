Bellevue military family frustrated by discovery of mold in storage units

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - When her husband returned from a six-month deployment, Jessica Sherrill came back to Bellevue from Georgia and found four storage units full of their belongings invaded by mold.

“There are things in here I can’t replace,” Sherrill said. “My grandfather built a table and chair set that’s in here, that’s going in the trash.”

Using a blacklight, Jessica sees mold on furniture, clothing and household items she planned to move back to Georgia when her husband retired from the Air Force in a few months.

“We were trying to have a second baby, and even if you clean it, how comfortable are you using that, putting a brand new baby in?”

The couple has insurance through USAA, which sent 6 On Your Side an email, stating that the company works with members to understand coverages, and in line with the industry, renters’ policies typically don’t cover damage caused by mold.

“They also don’t cover the leaks in the building because that’s the building owner’s responsibility,” Sherrill said.

Jessica took pictures of water and moisture stains in and next to the four rented storage units. The couple went beyond searching for mold with a blacklight -- they called in professionals, who came in and swabbed certain items like a baby bouncer.

Dave Bayne of A-1 Mold Testing got results back from a top lab showing hazardous mold.

“If it gets deep into your lungs, potentially can cause aspergillosis, a fungal infection inside of your lungs that will most likely cause hospitalization,” Bayne said.

Dave has been in mold testing and remediation for 20 years.

“As far as a storage unit that’s climate-controlled, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one that had this amount of mold growth on all the contents.”

An Armor Storage email says the company is sorry for the Sherrills’ loss, but renters are advised there is a risk of loss from mold, and Armor doesn’t cover customers’ personal property losses. There’s a mold warning in a new lease agreement Jessica received after she says earlier contracts didn’t mention the risk.

“What was I supposed to do, fly back up here and me and my two-year-old move all this stuff somewhere else?,” Sherrill said.

But the emotional cost could never be recovered after discovering the name-engraved Bible Jessica got as a baby is covered in mold.

“Stuff I was supposed to pass down from our kids to hopefully their kids, it’s going to the dump.”

Armor Storage says it has no access to stored items to look for issues, so customers should check units frequently and carry the appropriate insurance, which Armor offers. The Sherrills purchased their own, and USAA says though mold isn’t covered, it would explore other options.

The couple advises anyone leasing storage should get a mold add-on to renters’ insurance.

Read Armor Storage’s full statement and USAA’s response

Mr. McKnight, We understand that you intend to air a news story regarding a claim made by Willie and Jessica Sherrill pertaining to Armor Storage. Mrs. Sherrill informed Armor Storage that property located in her rental unit sustained mold damage and that her insurance company declined her claim for insurance coverage. While we are sorry to hear of the Sherrill’s loss, Armor Storage advises its occupants of the risk of loss from mold and requires that renters carry insurance to protect against loss or damage to their property. At the time of rental and again in December of 2022, the Sherrill’s were offered coverage specific to storage, both times they declined the coverage. They provided Armor Storage with proof of their own coverage with USAA. Coverage disputes are between them and USAA. The lease agreement includes a paragraph entitled “Mold Warning” that advises renters of the risk that mold could develop on stored property and states that Armor Storage will not be responsible for any mold damage to property. The lease agreement also addresses loss due to unforeseen events such as fire, flood, or mildew, and states in capitalized and bold lettering that Armor Storage does not provide any type of insurance to protect the occupant’s personal property from loss. These types of lease provisions are customary for the rental of storage units so that renters can obtain insurance that is appropriate for the specific property they intend to store in their units. Armor Storage has no access to a customer’s stored items and therefore no way to determine if there are any issues, which is why it is important for customers to check on their stored items and carry the appropriate insurance. Again, this loss is unfortunate. It is important that renters carry the appropriate insurance to protect against loss related to stored property, just as they carry insurance to protect against damage to their home or automobile.

“We work with our members to help them understand the coverages available under their insurance policies. In general, and in line with the industry, renter’s policies typically do not cover damage caused by mold.”

