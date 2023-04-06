Arrest made in Otoe County church vandalism case

SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Syracuse man for his role in the vandalism of a local church.

Otoe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a vandalism call on April 1 at St. Paulinus Church in Syracuse after the pastor discovered the church’s altar had been tipped over. The altar stone and several other items of note had been broken. Church officials had estimated the damages at over $4,500.

Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023. (Otoe County Sheriff's Office)

Otoe County investigators viewed security footage and interviewed several neighbors and businesses, developing a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office arrested 32-year-old Travis Ross of Syracuse for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

