We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Arrest made in Otoe County church vandalism case

Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.
Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.(Otoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Syracuse man for his role in the vandalism of a local church.

Otoe County sheriff’s deputies responded to a vandalism call on April 1 at St. Paulinus Church in Syracuse after the pastor discovered the church’s altar had been tipped over. The altar stone and several other items of note had been broken. Church officials had estimated the damages at over $4,500.

Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.
Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.(Otoe County Sheriff's Office)

Otoe County investigators viewed security footage and interviewed several neighbors and businesses, developing a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.
Vandalism reported at St. Paulinus Church, Syracuse, Nebraska, April 1, 2023.(Otoe County Sheriff's Office)

Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office arrested 32-year-old Travis Ross of Syracuse for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Tony Goins
Nebraska economic development director resigns
Neighbors are split with the city over a raised median that's planned for the new wider 168th...
Raised median splits city with 168th Street homeowners

Latest News

Dr. Stephanie Anderson, Riverside CSD Superintendent
Riverside Community School District selects new superintendent
Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new state senator to replace Suzanne Geist.
BREAKING: Pillen appoints new senator to replace Lincoln mayoral candidate
Omaha Fire Department welcomes new chief
First female fire chief sworn in in Omaha
Fred Christensen, head of NPPD Subdivision 11, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Head of NPPD subdivision representing northeast Nebraska dies
Portion of Riverfront Drive to reopen next week