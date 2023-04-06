Aldrick Scott attorneys granted more time to prepare for murder trial
Kansas man accused of killing Cari Allen of Omaha in November
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man accused of killing an Omaha woman were granted more time to get all the evidence from the state.
Aldrick Scott’s attorney made the request Wednesday morning and now has another two months to prepare.
Scott is accused of killing Cari Allen. The Omaha mother disappeared the week before Thanksgiving.
Prosecutors believe Scott shot and killed her at her home after she broke up with him; and then disposed of her body in Kansas.
Scott’s next court date was scheduled for June 7.
CASE TIMELINE
Graphic by Digital Producer Jacob Comer
