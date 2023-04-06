Aldrick Scott attorneys granted more time to prepare for murder trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man accused of killing an Omaha woman were granted more time to get all the evidence from the state.

Aldrick Scott’s attorney made the request Wednesday morning and now has another two months to prepare.

Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., is facing charges of murdering Cari Allen of Omaha. Her body was found in Topeka on Dec. 21, 2022. She had been missing since the weekend before Thanksgiving. (WOWT)

Scott is accused of killing Cari Allen. The Omaha mother disappeared the week before Thanksgiving.

Prosecutors believe Scott shot and killed her at her home after she broke up with him; and then disposed of her body in Kansas.

Scott’s next court date was scheduled for June 7.

CASE TIMELINE

Graphic by Digital Producer Jacob Comer

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.