Wrong-way driver involved in Sarpy County crash, two injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are recovering after a head-on collision at Highway 370 and 126th Street, near Werner Park in Sarpy County.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 8:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say just before the crash, a 911 call about a pickup truck going the wrong way on Highway 370. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the truck that was the focus of that call was involved.

Officials say both drivers were taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.