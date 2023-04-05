Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold air settles in for winter’s last gasp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are dipping below freezing for a few hours this morning for the start of a very chilly April day. Wind chills will be in the teens to start day with highs only in the 40s later on this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind will be persistent all day with gusts 30-35 mph this morning backing off to 25-30 mph this afternoon.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Thankfully we’ll have a good amount of sunshine on this otherwise chilly day. The clear skies combined with the decreasing wind will allow the coldest night of the week to settle in by Thursday morning. Lows in the low 20s means another hard freeze for the area. It may be the last one of the season though!

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be able to rebound by the afternoon with highs making a run at 60 degrees. One more chilly morning near freezing is likely Friday morning before an even bigger warm up by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower over Easter weekend. Late Saturday night into early Sunday there will be a few showers moving through. Keep that in mind for your Easter morning plans. I don’t expect a washout but there could be some nuisance rain.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

