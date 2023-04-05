We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold air settles in for winter’s last gasp

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are dipping below freezing for a few hours this morning for the start of a very chilly April day. Wind chills will be in the teens to start day with highs only in the 40s later on this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind will be persistent all day with gusts 30-35 mph this morning backing off to 25-30 mph this afternoon.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Thankfully we’ll have a good amount of sunshine on this otherwise chilly day. The clear skies combined with the decreasing wind will allow the coldest night of the week to settle in by Thursday morning. Lows in the low 20s means another hard freeze for the area. It may be the last one of the season though!

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll be able to rebound by the afternoon with highs making a run at 60 degrees. One more chilly morning near freezing is likely Friday morning before an even bigger warm up by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower over Easter weekend. Late Saturday night into early Sunday there will be a few showers moving through. Keep that in mind for your Easter morning plans. I don’t expect a washout but there could be some nuisance rain.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
An Omaha City Council vote Tuesday afternoon could put the Taste of Omaha on hold for this year.
Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license
Omaha Police: Man assaulted, suspects injured after crashing vehicle
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Omaha Public Schools discusses changes to Code of Conduct

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms to the east Tuesday night as colder air moves in
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast