Omaha Police investigating shooting along Fontenelle Boulevard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near Crown Pointe Tuesday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to an area near Laurel Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard for a report of shots fired. The investigation revealed a vehicle believed to be heading west on Laurel ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle on Fontenelle that had the right-of-way.
One potential victim was located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. No victims were transported.
The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-7867.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.