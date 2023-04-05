We are Local
Omaha culinary icon honored with renamed street

A North Omaha street has been renamed in honor of a culinary icon.
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha restaurant owner who gained national notoriety was honored Wednesday.

Patricia Barron, better known as “Big Mama,” passed away in 2018. A commemorative sign on Patrick Avenue from 30th to 31st Street will now be known as Patricia “Big Mama” Barron Street.

“I keep telling everybody, it’s not about her, it’s about how she felt about the community and her love for the community, and her desire for how she wanted to see Omaha,” said Gladys Harrison, Barron’s daughter. “This is about all of us. That street name is to remind us all that we are one community. We need to work together to make this a great place to live for all of us.”

Big Mama’s Kitchen received national attention when it was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, but Barron was all about the community. Big Mama provided jobs to many in the North Omaha community, and funded scholarships for culinary arts students at Metropolitan Community College.

“She probably wouldn’t even want something like that,” Harrison said. “My mom was not a braggadocious person, but when you ride down 30th Street and you see that sign that bears her name, Patricia “Big Mama” Barron, remember how she felt about the community and ask yourself what can you do to make the greater Omaha community the best it can be for all of us.”

Wednesday was Community Day at Big Mama’s -- that’s when customers pay whatever amount is on their hearts. To celebrate her legacy, a portion of today’s proceeds will be donated to Barron’s scholarship fund at MCC.

