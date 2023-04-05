We are Local
Nebraska governor to appoint new state senator Thursday

Pillen’s announcement will happen a day after the seat was made vacant by State Sen. Suzanne Geist
State Sen. Suzanne Geist has resigned from her post to focus on running for Lincoln mayor.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced she was stepping down from the Nebraska Legislature, Gov. Jim Pillen’s office said he will appoint her replacement the next day.

But some lawmakers are upset at how quickly a replacement will be named.

State law gives the governor the power to fill the seat. Pillen is expected to reveal the Lincoln senator’s successor at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Watch a livestream of the announcement on our website and in our app.

Geist made the announcement about her departure from the Unicameral on Wednesday saying she wanted to focus her efforts on being a full-time candidate for mayor of Lincoln. The city’s general election is four weeks away.

Lincoln held its primary election on Tuesday: Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird — the state’s highest-ranking Democrat — won 49% of the vote to Geist’s 33% against Stan Parker, who took 17%.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist has resigned from her seat in the Unicameral to focus on running in Lincoln's mayoral race.

Following her announcement Wednesday, Sen. Geist spoke on the floor of the legislature, trying to wrap up any unfinished business.

The quick appointment to fill the vacancy didn’t sit well with some Democrats, who said it’s been standard operating procedure for a governor to take applications first and then pick a replacement.

“Cronyism. So inappropriate. Shouldn’t have to be told that Gov. Pillen. Be better than that,” said State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

Pillen’s choice to represent Legislative Dist. 25 will serve out the remaining two years of Geist’s term.

Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new...
Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new state senator to represent District 25 in a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m.(nebraskalegislature.gov)

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

