Nebraska economic development director resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen’s office announced the “immediate resignation” of the Nebraska Director of Economic Development on Wednesday.

“Governor Pillen thanks Director Goins for his honorable service to our country as a United States Marine and wishes him and his family the best,” the release from Pillen’s office states.

The sudden departure of Tony Goins comes days after a recent article in the Nebraska Examiner tied an invitation to a November political campaign event for State Sen. Suzanne Geist’s Lincoln mayoral run at a cigar lounge he owned to his official government email. In a follow-up report, the online news publication also raised other conflict-of-interest questions tied to Goins’ business, including the distribution of small business grants using pandemic-related funds.

Goins was appointed to the state DED post by former Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019 and was one of several cabinet members Pillen chose to carry over into his own administration.

According to the state’s website, the position “is focused on growing Nebraska by pursuing economic opportunities, promoting strong communities and working to make our state the best place in the world to live, work, do business and raise a family. We are here to lead, to partner and to administer supportive resources to foster the good life, with great opportunities.”

The governor’s office said further details on the future of the position would be released “in due course.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.