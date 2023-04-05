We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska economic development director resigns

Tony Goins
Tony Goins(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen’s office announced the “immediate resignation” of the Nebraska Director of Economic Development on Wednesday.

“Governor Pillen thanks Director Goins for his honorable service to our country as a United States Marine and wishes him and his family the best,” the release from Pillen’s office states.

The sudden departure of Tony Goins comes days after a recent article in the Nebraska Examiner tied an invitation to a November political campaign event for State Sen. Suzanne Geist’s Lincoln mayoral run at a cigar lounge he owned to his official government email. In a follow-up report, the online news publication also raised other conflict-of-interest questions tied to Goins’ business, including the distribution of small business grants using pandemic-related funds.

Goins was appointed to the state DED post by former Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019 and was one of several cabinet members Pillen chose to carry over into his own administration.

According to the state’s website, the position “is focused on growing Nebraska by pursuing economic opportunities, promoting strong communities and working to make our state the best place in the world to live, work, do business and raise a family. We are here to lead, to partner and to administer supportive resources to foster the good life, with great opportunities.”

The governor’s office said further details on the future of the position would be released “in due course.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
An Omaha City Council vote Tuesday afternoon could put the Taste of Omaha on hold for this year.
Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Omaha Police: Man assaulted, suspects injured after crashing vehicle
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Nebraska lawmakers debated Tuesday over potential changes to the school-aid formula and...
Nebraska lawmakers wrestle with school aid formula
Nebraska lawmakers debated Tuesday over potential changes to the school-aid formula and...
Lawmakers debate potential changes to Nebraska's school-aid formula
Lawmakers in Lincoln debated over saving Nebraskans property tax dollars -- and also helping...
Unicameral debates changes to school-aid formula