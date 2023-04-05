Metro volunteers and churches bring relief to storm ravaged states

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mother Nature’s wrath has been felt across the midlands and the south, emergency relief needed in eleven states hit by severe weather since Friday.

And in places like Arkansas, Mississippi and Iowa, volunteers from the Omaha Metro have answered the call, starting with a Red Cross team that raced to eastern Iowa after ten tornadoes touched down in the Hawkeye State Friday.

“Sheltering was our key priority,” American Red Cross regional communications director Josh Murray said. “We made sure we had people at the shelter to welcome them, set up the shelter give them what they need, address their needs, give them some warm meals, things like that.”

That was just the start. After helping with follow up efforts, and a state of emergency declaration from the Iowa governor, the next round came storming through.

“Now its going to hit what looks like the same location four or five days later,” Murray said. “It puts a strain on our team and a strain on our resources, but we’re prepared to act when we need to act.”

And for those watching, wanting to do something as the barrage of storms has taken at least 30 lives since Friday, Josh says we should fight the urge to load up your truck to try and help.

“We always have generous people who want to bring stuff to us, bring the homemade goods thus the sort of people the thing is we’re not set up to handle that right now. We have the people that operate the shelter, and take care of other needs... so we need our focus elsewhere. There are other agencies that can help with that, and we will help point you with that direction.”

Offering assistance through the religious community is one such avenue. Rabbi Mendel Katzman at Chabad Omaha reached out immediately to a fellow rabbi in Arkansas to provide supplies and support. That emotional support, he points out, should not be overlooked. Some times, those under stress just need someone to bounce ideas off of as they seek solutions.

“When you hear someone hurting, you feel the pain, and when you feel the pain, you have to care,” Katzman said. “And caring is really 50 % of what’s needed; now you have to figure out the other 50 %. So, ‘what could really be done?’”

In this case, the Chabad Center was able to provide generators and other goods to help keep a damaged school in Little Rock open.

Those looking for a way to help storm victims, Murray encouraged a call to the United Way 211 help line.

