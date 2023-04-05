Meals on Wheels driver credited with saving woman’s life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a reunion that not many expected.

“When you took care of me and rescued me, you transferred to hero status, and I want to thank you.”

Several weeks ago, Patricia Adams, who relies on her wheelchair, fell in her home. She was alone, and couldn’t get up or reach a phone for help.

“I laid there for about three days, and I was hallucinating,” Adams said.

She waited for days -- she was injured and exhausted, but she wasn’t going to lose this fight.

“That’s what kept me going was knowing you were going to come eventually,” Adams told the driver. “But I had no idea of time. When you knocked on the door, I went hysterical and said, ‘He’s here, he’s here’.”

Patricia had been waiting for John Schaefer, a driver for the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s how I met Patricia,” Schaefer said. “She was one of the people on my route.”

In the weeks before the accident, John and Patricia would see each other daily, and they had a routine.

“She always leaves the door unlocked for me, so that when I knock and she says ‘Come in’, and then I come in and give the meal to her,” Schaefer said.

But that Monday in late February was different.

“She always was in one place in the room, and she wasn’t there, but I could hear her, and I thought to myself, where is she? Something isn’t quite right,” Schaefer said.

“I would’ve died,” Adams said. “I don’t know that I could’ve stayed another night in that position. In fact, most people don’t survive three days on the ground like that.”

John called 911, and Patricia was transferred to a hospital and is now undergoing rehab for her injuries at the Emerald Legacy Point facility in North Omaha. When she felt strong enough, she reached out to 6 News to help coordinate a reunion with John -- giving them both a sense of closure.

“And I really wanted to see you again, maybe for the last time, I don’t know...but I really wanted to thank you in person,” she told him.

“I was really glad to find out that Patricia was okay,” Schaefer said. “That really made me feel good.”

Schaefer says Meals on Wheels drivers are trained for situations such as this, but he’s just glad he was in the right place at the right time.

