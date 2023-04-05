We are Local
Lincoln Primary Election: View results here

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner has released its latest batch of results for the Lincoln Primary Election. More results are expected to be released at 10:15 p.m.

Leirion Gaylor Baird has a strong lead in the race for mayor with 17,049 votes, followed by Suzanne Geist with 9,787 votes and Stan Parker with 4,676 votes.

Lincoln City Primary Election Results

In this non-partisan election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education will advance to the general election scheduled May 2. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

