Lincoln double homicide suspect ‘not competent’ for trial

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman accused of killing two men and attempting to kill a third is ‘not competent’ to stand trial at this time.

A judge had ordered a mental competency evaluation for 27-year-old Taylor Bradley.

It’s not exactly clear what the next steps are, but a judge will likely order Bradley to go to the Lincoln Regional Center. They will reassess her competency on May 31 and see if she will eventually become fit for trial.

A previous 10/11 investigation revealed that on average, it takes about two months to get a bed at the regional center.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Ronald Gonzalez and Chris Karmazin.

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45 are the two men who were killed.(Family of victims)
