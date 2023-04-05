Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing inmate.

Matthew Lyons, 40 (Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)

40-year-old Matthew Lyons left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha Tuesday evening, and was last seen near the Open Door Mission.

Lyons is serving time for charges out of Lancaster County involving possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and second-degree forgery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in July.

Lyons is described as 5′11″, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may know where he is is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

