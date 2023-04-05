Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash on I-80 west of Lincoln late Tuesday night may have been caused by a drunk driver heading the wrong way.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers, along with deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area of mile marker 391 on I-80 just after 11 p.m. on a report of a semi and car crashing head-on into each other.
NSP said a 29-year-old woman from Dorchester side-swiped a semi while driving her BMW 330 eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Police said the BMW driver was transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries on scene.
NSP said troopers observed the woman to be impaired by alcohol. Citations are pending.
