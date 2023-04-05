Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash on I-80 west of Lincoln late Tuesday night may have been caused by a drunk driver heading the wrong way.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers, along with deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area of mile marker 391 on I-80 just after 11 p.m. on a report of a semi and car crashing head-on into each other.

NSP said a 29-year-old woman from Dorchester side-swiped a semi while driving her BMW 330 eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Police said the BMW driver was transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries on scene.

NSP said troopers observed the woman to be impaired by alcohol. Citations are pending.

A semi sits in the median of I-80 in western Lancaster County after a head-on crash with a car late Tuesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

