We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

Chicago police media representatives have not provided details about why officers were called to the building, which is a mix of condos and hotel rooms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha DoorDash driver loses $1,100 paycheck to scammers
An Omaha City Council vote Tuesday afternoon could put the Taste of Omaha on hold for this year.
Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license
Police lights
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Omaha Police: Man assaulted, suspects injured after crashing vehicle
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on...
Veteran Spanish actress says surrogate baby is granddaughter
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado death toll up to 5 as crews search rubble