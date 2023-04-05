Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The domestic assault by strangulation charge against Nebraska’s former interim head football coach Mickey Joseph has been dismissed.

During Joseph’s preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Judge Laurie Yardley dismissed the charge after the prosecutor said they received an email from the victim in February stating that they would not testify.

Court documents show an out-of-state subpoena was issued to contact the victim, but after multiple attempts the victim couldn’t be reached.

Joseph has been out on bond following his arrest on Nov. 30, 2022. According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the area of South 34th and Tree Line Drive for a domestic disturbance.

According to court documents, officers contacted the victim at the home, who said Joseph had been “verbal and physical” with them before leaving the home.

The victim told responding officers the two were arguing when Joseph allegedly pushed them, forcing them to fall on a couch, and then “placed his hands around (their) throat,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states officers observed “visible redness and swelling around (their) left eye which was consistent with being struck.”

Joseph was contacted by police along the 7500 block of San Mateo Lane in Lincoln and was taken into custody.

He denied striking the victim or grabbing their hair.

