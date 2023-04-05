We are Local
Brian Buschini changing numbers to honor Brook Berringer

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brian Buschini spent some time learning more about Brook Berringer this offseason and what he found was an inspirational story. Berringer’s high character resonates with the Huskers punter and Buschini has decided to change to number 18 this season.

“To wear 18 this year I consider a really big honor, I’m going to try to hold myself to a high standard character-wise because I know that’s what Brook did, he’s a real big inspiration for me,” said Buschini.

The Huskers wrapped up their eighth spring practice Tuesday morning. Number nine will be Thursday with the spring game coming up on April 22nd.

