Taste of Omaha loses bid for liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Taste of Omaha may not go on this year.

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to deny the organizer’s application for a liquor license at Elmwood Park.

Neighbors have fought against holding the festival there again, complaining about traffic and saying the carnival rides and food trucks damage the park.

Taste of Omaha organizers said they had intended to return the festival to the RiverFront, but can’t until next year when Heartland of America Park reopens.

One of the organizers told the City Council the event will not happen if they don’t have a liquor permit. It’s not clear yet if they will attempt to hold it elsewhere.

