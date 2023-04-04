Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Big warm up today to start a wild 36 hour temperature swing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door you’ll get 40s, clouds and the chance of a brief shower. Some of us will get quite a warm up this afternoon though! I expect 70s and sunshine in the metro to make for a nice afternoon but there will be a wide wide range of temperatures on the map in our area.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will clear toward lunch leaving us with sunshine this afternoon and the warming for some of us. But like I mentioned, the will be a wide range of highs this afternoon. There could be a nearly 50 degree temperature range on the map by about 4pm.

4pm Map (WOWT)

The cold front you see will try to spark a few storms after 6pm tonight as well. It will be in our far eastern counties when that happens and could produce a little severe weather too. Hail and wind would be the brief threat from these before they move east and out of the area.

Severe Threat Today (WOWT)

Wind will then become northwest behind the front and colder air pours in tonight. We’ll start Wednesday in the 30s and only warm into the 40s thanks to the clouds and northwest wind.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will rebound quickly the rest of the week though with 50s, 60s and 70s by Easter Weekend.

